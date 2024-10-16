Another War Threat? North Korea Destroys Key Roads and Rail Links Connecting to South Korea — Threaten Open War if More Drones Appear

Under the Biden-Harris regime, tensions on the Korean Peninsula hit a new boiling point as North Korea aggressively dismantles critical roads and threatens open war.

South Korea released videos of the explosions on two major cross-border roads—the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line—connecting the nation to North Korea.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed Tuesday that North Korean forces deployed explosives on these roadways, “presumably to block connection routes” into South Korea, AP reported.

This provocation comes amid an increasingly volatile atmosphere under the Biden-Harris administration's lack of strong diplomatic and military oversight in the region.

The JCS noted that no direct damage occurred to South Korean forces, but its statement underscored Seoul’s readiness, warning that “North Korean activities are under reinforced surveillance and alert posture in cooperation with the United States, maintaining a state of full readiness.”

South Korea further issued a stark warning that any additional aggression would be met with retaliation, citing “our right to self-defense” if provoked.

The latest round of North Korean saber-rattling is reportedly in response to alleged drone activity from South Korea, which repeatedly dropped propaganda leaflets over its capital, a claim that Seoul has neither confirmed nor denied but firmly stated it would act “if the safety of its citizens is threatened.”

The regime’s state media declared that eight artillery brigades have been placed on high alert, ready to strike if another drone incident occurs, according to AP.

The regime has doubled down on its threats, with an anonymous North Korean defense official ominously suggesting that South Korea “might turn into piles of ashes” if hostilities continue

According to ABC News, Seoul’s Defense Ministry warned that any harm inflicted on South Koreans by Pyongyang would lead to “the end of its regime.”