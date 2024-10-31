Alleged Victim’s ‘Pizza Order’ Leads to Illegal Immigrant Being Arrested on Heinous Charges

When the Volusia County, Florida, 911 center received a call for a pizza at 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, it began a chain of events that ended with an illegal immigrant being arrested on sexual assault and other charges.

Luis Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was hit with three felony charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, and battery in the incident, according to WESH.

A woman whose name was withheld had agreed to a hang out with Hernandez-Moncayo, but then she claimed the evening went haywire, leading to a 911 call to indirectly report her distress.

“What is the address of your emergency?” a dispatcher said.

“Yeah, I would like to order a pizza,” the woman said.

“Are you aware you’re calling 911?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, I’m sure I’m calling that number. Can I get a pizza? ” the woman replied

“Does he have any weapons?” he asked.

“No,” she said.

“Do you know his name?” the dispatcher said.

“I don’t, I don’t want to say it,” the caller said.

In a video posted to X, deputies are shown arriving, telling Hernandez-Moncayo, “Get off her! Get off her now!”

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect choked the attempted victim twice. Her pants were pulled down slightly while his were down even further when deputies arrived, according to WESH.

WARNING: The following video contains audio and images that may be disturbing for some readers.

This weekend, the @VolusiaSheriff 911 center got a call from a woman ordering a pizza close to 4 a.m. What the dispatcher quickly figured out was that the caller was really in danger. pic.twitter.com/7wbPvc3EAu — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) October 25, 2024

In the video, Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the woman “for having the wherewithal and keep her wits,” so she could “get that information to our communication folks,” as well as for his staff “being able to decipher what was going on.”

“I can’t say enough about the great work shown in this video and the smart thinking of this victim who figured out a way to call for help,” Chitwood said in a post on his department’s website.

He said, Hernandez-Moncayo “is in this country illegally and reportedly just applied for asylum the day before this occurred.”

Chitwood said an immigration detainer has been placed on Hernandez-Moncayo by the Border Patrol.

Hernandez-Moncayo has alleged that the woman consented to sex and asked him for money to have sex, according to WFTV.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.