After Austrian Freedom Party Is the Most Voted, Globalists Unite To Deny Leader Herbert Kickl the Chancellor Role – Parliament Elects FPO’s Walter Rosenkranz as New Speaker of Parliament

The aftermath of the elections in Austria has once again demonstrated how the liberal elites in Europe are weaponizing parliamentarism against the right-wing parties.

After the Freedom Party won the most seats in the election, the ‘mainstream’ parties (a.k.a. Globalists) coordinated to keep FPO’s Herbert Kickl from becoming the new Chancellor.

As some sort of consolation prize, a Freedom Party MP was elected today (25) as the new speaker of Austria’s parliament.

Associated Press reported:

“Walter Rosenkranz becomes the first member of the Freedom Party to be elected as speaker, one of the country’s highest-ranking positions in protocol terms. It has traditionally been taken by the strongest party.”

Rosenkranz won 100 votes out of the 183 lawmakers.

While the tradition was kept in the electing Rosenkranz speaker, the Freedom Party isn’t likely to be part of the next government.

“On Tuesday, President Alexander Van der Bellen dispensed with a tradition of giving the first-placed party’s leader the task of forming a new administration after the Sept. 29 parliamentary election produced a stalemate. Instead, he asked incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer to do so.”

One thing is for certain: the next government will need to be built around a coalition to form a parliamentary majority.

“But Nehammer’s conservative Austrian People’s Party has said it wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party under its leader, Herbert Kickl. The other three parties in the new parliament said they wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party at all. And Kickl said the Freedom Party would only go into government with him as chancellor.”

Nehammer will attempt a three-party coalition with the center-left Social Democrats and one of two small parties, the liberal Neos or the Greens.

Freedom Party won September’s election with 29% of the vote. Leader Herbert Kickl stated he should lead the next government.

But all the other parties erected a ‘firewall’ and ruled out forming a coalition with him.

Read: JUST IN- Austria’s Right Wing ‘Freedom Party’ Receives Most Votes in Today’s Election – Exit Polls

BBC reported:

“Following talks among the three largest parties, President Alexander Van der Bellen said it was clear that Kickl ‘would not be able to find a coalition partner who would make him Chancellor.’

’The parliamentary election on 29 September is not a race in which the party that crosses the finish line first automatically gets to form the government’, the 80-year-old president said in a televised address. ‘If a party wants to govern alone, it must clear the 50% hurdle. It is not sufficient to reach 10, 20 or 30%’.”

Kickl is less than pleased with this outcome.

“In a statement on Facebook, Herbert Kickl said that the President had broken with the ‘tried and tested normal processes’ of Austria’s republic, by not entrusting the winner of the election with the task of forming a government.

‘This might seem like a slap in the face for many of you’, he wrote. ‘But I promise you: the last word has not been spoken. Today is not the end of the story’.”

Read more: