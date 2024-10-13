Absurd: While Americans Suffer, NBC’s Kristen Welker Focuses on Trump’s Cholesterol Levels (Video)

The Democrat’s marketing wing in the mainstream media is in full panic mode as they watch their candidate, Kamala Harris, implode.

They are so desperate that they have resorted to demanding President Trump’s cholesterol levels be made public to shift the focus from the abject failure of the Biden-Harris administration.

On Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press. Instead of grilling Johnson on substantive issues, like how the Biden-Harris regime has failed Americans recovering from the devastation of two recent hurricanes, Kristen Welker talked about cholesterol levels.

Kristen Welker: Speaker, just be very clear, he hasn’t released all of his medical records. He released two letters. Should he release the results of the cognitive test?

Speaker Johnson: It’s unnecessary. He’s on display every minute.

Kristen Welker: So it’s unnecessary. You can see that he didn’t release his medical records. You don’t want to know things like his cholesterol level, whether he’s dealing with any issue that we may not know about, if he’s going to be Commander-in-Chief. He also said he would release cognitive tests which he aced.

Speaker Johnson: Kristen, Listen to your question.

Kristen Welker: Should he release that?

Speaker Johnson: The American people, Kristen, the American people don’t care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump.

They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies have put them in that situation.

The medical records are irrelevant.

Watch: