60 Minutes Exposes Walz’s Lies About Being in Hong Kong During Tiananmen Square Massacre, Forces Him to Backpedal with ‘Knucklehead’ Excuse

The Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign took a major hit last night as 60 Minutes aired a scathing interview that may spell the end of their campaign.

Whatever credibility Tampon Tim had left took a major blow as he fumbled through explanations of his past remarks on China.

Pressed by interviewer Bill Whitaker, Walz was forced to clarify his dubious claims about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square crackdown — a claim debunked as false. Now, he’s trying to pass it off as a simple “knucklehead” mistake.

During an earlier debate with J.D. Vance, Tampon Tim was asked why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. He babbled on for two minutes and didn’t answer the question.

“My community knows who I am. They saw where I was at,” Walz said during the debate.

“Look, I will be the first to tell you, I have poured my heart into my community. I’ve tried to do the best I can, but I’ve not been perfect, and I’m a knucklehead at times, but it’s always been about that. Those same people elected me to Congress for 12 years.”

CBS reporters pressed Walz to answer the question, he tried to frame the lie as an innocent mistake, saying, “All I said on this was, I got there that summer and misspoke on this, so I will just – that’s what I’ve said.”

“I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protests went in. And from that, I learned a lot of what needed to be in, in governance,” he added.

During the interview, Whitaker bringing up Walz’s claim that he was present in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Bill Whitaker: In your debate with JD Vance, you said, “I’m a knucklehead (laugh) at times.” And I think you were referring to the time that you said that you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square unrest when you were not.

Gov. Tim Walz: “Yeah.”

Walz awkwardly admitted to the fabrication but tried to downplay it, shifting the blame to a “misremembered date” rather than acknowledging the deeper implications of misleading the public.

He went on to offer a weak defense, suggesting that his mistake was somehow less severe than anything President Trump had done, yet he failed to provide a compelling reason for why voters should continue to trust him.

Bill Whitaker: Is that kind of misrepresentation, isn’t that more than just being a knucklehead? Gov. Tim Walz: I think folks know who I am. And I think they know the difference between someone expressing emotion, telling a story, getting a date wrong by–you–rather than a pathological liar like Donald Trump.

But Whitaker pressed on, questioning whether this kind of “knucklehead” behavior was simply part of a larger pattern of dishonesty. Walz’s responses grew more flustered, as he once again leaned into his charm-over-substance defense.

Bill Whitaker: “But it comes down to the question of whether you can be trusted to tell the truth.”

Gov. Tim Walz: “Yeah. Well—I think I can. I will own up to being a knucklehead at times, but the folks closest to me know that I keep my word.”

As if the 60 Minutes humiliation wasn’t enough, Elon Musk took to social media to pile on. In a scathing tweet, Musk mocked Walz’s interview.

“Walz has his own emoji [clown],” Musk wrote.

WATCH: