15-Year-Old Illegal Terrorizing New York, ‘Little Devil’ Was Recruited by Transnational Gang ‘Tren de Aragua’ – Arrested 11 Times but Free To Go back To Taxpayer-Funded Apartment

With the suicidal policies from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration from hell, every community in the US is now a ‘border town’ at the mercy of unvetted illegal migrants living on the taxpayer’s dime.

New York City is no exception, and the situation has been taken to a breaking point of crime, lawlessness with no consequences.

It arises now that a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant has been arrested 11 times in the last few months for robberies – and released every single time.

The youth is believed to be part of a violent crew of underage gang members, and was arrested yet again this week for a knifepoint robbery.

New York Post reported:

“The troublesome teen — identified by sources as a member of ‘Los Diablos de la 42’, a pint-size offshoot of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — was cuffed Tuesday, just as The Post was revealing the baby-faced bandit’s shocking exploits.”

Known as ‘Little Devil’, the youth is accused of pulling a knife on a 34-year-old man at Ninth Avenue and West 35th Street around on Sept. 30.

The teen and an accomplice threw the victim into a pole, pulled a kitchen knife and demanded that the victim turn over his phone. The man was able to escape unharmed.

Video from the robbery allowed police to identify him, and he was reportedly detained at Columbus Avenue.

“The ‘Little Devil’ was waiting to be arraigned on the new charge — but sources said he was likely to be freed again because of his age and the state’s lenient stance on juvenile criminals.

‘This has to be a wake-up call to the stakeholders’, one law enforcement source said Wednesday. ‘To the state legislature who has to decide how we’re going to deal with this problem. This kid’s gonna go home today and probably rob somebody else’, the source said. ‘We can arrest him but we can’t hold him’.”

The young criminal, whose name is being withheld because of his age, illegally entered the US with his family in May 2023 — and he has immigration hearing scheduled for next month, according to law enforcement sources.

A group of around 20 teen migrants calling themselves “Diablos de la 42” are allegedly terrorizing Times Square and other parts of NYC.

“Since May this year, he has made his presence known in the Big Apple, with at least 10 prior arrests for robbery and grand larceny, sources said. He was released each time, which means he’s been free to return to the city-funded migrant shelters where he has been shacking up, according to the sources.”

The teen has posted photos on social media pages, including mimicking holding a handgun.

“According to police, he is among about 20 young migrants who call themselves ‘Diablos de la 42’ — Devils of 42nd Street in Spanish — who operate out of the city shelter at the Roosevelt Hotel. The youngsters are recruited by older Tren de Aragua members and are dispatched to pull off robberies in the five boroughs — from purse snatchings to, more recently, armed robberies.”

New York’s immigration ‘sanctuary status’ precludes cops from entering migrant shelters unless they have a warrant or are responding to a 911 call.

This makes it impossible to root out gang activity at the tax-funded facilities.

