Young Woman Who Left Democrats After Volunteering at DNC Says Big Money and Donors Now Control the Party (VIDEO)

Evan Barker, the young woman who recently left the Democratic party after volunteering at their convention this summer, made her first appearance on FOX News on Friday to talk about the column she wrote for Newsweek.

According to Barker, the Democrat party is now controlled by big money and big donors. She said she no longer recognizes the party and is floored by the fact that Democrats are bragging about Kamala Harris being endorsed by Dick Cheney.

One rarely gets a chance to watch someone becoming red-pilled in real time.

FOX News reports:

Democratic operative who ditched party after DNC blasts ‘hypocrisy’: ‘I don’t recognize this party anymore’ Evan Barker, a former Democratic Party campaign fundraiser, explained why she is now “fed up” with the Democrats during “Fox & Friends” after Vice President Kamala Harris attended a star-studded virtual campaign event with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday. “I’ve worked in Democratic politics a long time. I’ve raised the millions of dollars and I went to the DNC last month hoping to feel re-inspired, and instead, I just felt like I was in a room with the most out-of-touch and elite people in the world,” Barker told Lawrence Jones on Friday… “I’m originally from the Midwest. A lot of the people in my family are union workers or have been in unions, and they are people who once voted for Barack Obama, and now they vote for Donald Trump. And for a long time, I did not understand why, and after raising money for Democrats and just being in these circles, I have realized that the donors control the party,” Barker said. “They control everything. They control what the candidates prioritize, and I know that Republicans also have this issue, too, but Democrats are much bigger hypocrites about it,” she continued. “I think what it comes down to is just the hypocrisy and the fact that I don’t recognize this party anymore.”

Watch the video:

I went on @foxandfriends this morning and spoke the truth. "The donors control the party. They control what the candidates prioritize. I don’t recognize this party anymore. They’ve become the party of Dick Cheney, of Goldman Sachs, of endless proxy wars, and identity… pic.twitter.com/sef0mbGByZ — Evan Barker (@evanwch) September 20, 2024

The Democrats have become the party of rich elites. The transformation began years ago. The working class is no longer one of their concerns.