WORD SALAD: Kamala Harris Gives Total Non-Answer When Asked How She Plans to Lower the Cost of Living (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris did her ‘interview’ town hall meeting with Oprah Winfrey tonight and things went about as well as could be expected any time she goes off script.

A young couple attending the event via Zoom asked Kamala what she would do the lower the cost of living and naturally, she had no answer.

Harris launched into one of her typical word salads full of meaningless platitudes and zero details.

She actually said this:

KAMALA: “In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American Dream is, for this generation & so many recently, far more elusive than it’s been, and we need to deal with that.”

She then says one thing that would help is lowering the prices of everyday goods. Which is exactly what the couple was asking. How does she plan to do that? She gave a non-answer answer. Watch:

This is exactly why her team doesn’t want her to do more media.

She is incapable of addressing the number one issue in this election. It’s just stunning.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 