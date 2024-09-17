Wife of Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Conspirator Alexander Vindman Backtracks and Deletes Vile Tweet Mocking Second Trump Assassination Attempt After Getting Obliterated Online

Rachel Vindman, wife of Alexander Vindman, the infamous Trump-Ukraine impeachment conspirator, mocked the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. This time, however, the blowback was swift and brutal, forcing her to backtrack and delete the vile tweets.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, President Trump narrowly escaped death once again. Just two months after a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks came within a centimeter of ending Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, another attempt was made at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The assailant, Ryan Wesley Routh, was armed with an AK-47 while Trump was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Routh was apprehended before the situation escalated further.

Despite the gravity of this second assassination attempt, many on the radical left reveled in the news. NBC’s Lester Holt outrageously suggested that Trump’s rhetoric on the illegal migrant crisis was responsible for the attempt on his life.

Rachel Vindman wasted no time joining the mockery and posting a series of deranged comments on X.

“No ears were harmed,” she sneered in an apparent reference to a Trump’s previous assassination attempt, adding, “Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.”

She followed it up with another repulsive remark: “Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit.”

Vindman continued her tirade by insinuating that Trump was to blame for the violence against him, citing a typical leftist narrative that Trump “incites violence.”

“Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility.Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he’s a victim. You cannot have it both ways.”

However, after an avalanche of condemnation, Vindman was forced to delete her tweet and issue a half-hearted apology.

She instantly began playing the victim after joking about Trump being assassinated.

Disgusting.

Read her tweets below:

“I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political “enemies” & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse. “I have sat awake many nights wondering who might be outside. I have known the instant fear of receiving an unknown package or letter. I have had my child ask me if we were safe and if someone was going to hurt our family. “With social media it’s easy to say the wrong thing and then walk away, but if words matter for some they should matter for all. I don’t always get it right the first time. I’m grateful to all who have supported us throughout the past five years.

Rachel Vindman’s backpedaling reeks of damage control, not genuine remorse. Her attempt to paint herself as a victim by mentioning past fears for her own safety rings hollow, especially given her brazen mockery of the life-threatening situation faced by Trump.