Who’s Running the Country? Joe Biden Spends His 16th Straight Day on Vacation Lounging on the Beach (VIDEO)

Who is running the country?

81-year-old Joe Biden has pretty much checked out since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21 after Obama-Pelosi-Kamala forced him off the ballot in a coup.

Joe Biden spent his 16th straight day on vacation lounging on the beach in Delaware on Saturday while American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Biden has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation with no visitor logs.

Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach. He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who's running the country? pic.twitter.com/YIStPQR3Vl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2024

Joe Biden and his family last Sunday returned to Delaware after a weeklong vacation in Santa Barbara, California.

Jill Biden enjoyed a shopping spree in Santa Ynez a couple of weeks ago as her taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail violently pushed away the peasants.

“Out of the roadway! Move now! Go!” one member of Jill Biden’s security detail shouted as he violently pushed a woman.

“Jill Biden visited Los Olivos for a little shopping accompanied by her son Hunter Biden and family along with more than 10 Secret Service agents and local law enforcement,” a local station reported.

WATCH Jill Biden's Secret Service roughly clear the people so she, Ashley and Hunter could shop while on vacation in Los Olivos, California with local police protection as well. ‍♀️ Remember how Jill described feeling "POWER" as they clear freeways for her. pic.twitter.com/1TAPPlKbgP — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 26, 2024

The Bidens are spending a total of NINE DAYS on vacation in Rehoboth Beach.

American taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes, helicopters, motorcades and Secret Service to ferry Biden’s family of parasites all over the country on endless vacations.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. Biden’s frequent trips and vacations to Delaware have cost US taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.