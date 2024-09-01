When People Are Polled on Who They Would Like to See Young Kids Grow Up to Be Like, Trump or Harris? – President Trump Wins Mark Cuban’s X Poll in a Landslide

Woke billionaire Mark Cuban, a constant cheerleader for Democrats, posed a poll question to his followers on X on Friday night, and it didn’t go as he expected.

Cuban asked, “Who’s persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?”

By Saturday night, more than 800,000 people participated in the poll and the results likely came as a surprise to Cuban.

It was a landslide. Respondents chose Trump 68.9% to just 31.1% for Harris.

X users weighed in on Cuban’s failed effort to push Kamala.

Cuban has gone all on for Kamala Harris but was willing to support Biden over Trump even if Biden was on his deathbed.

In March, Cuban told Bloomberg News, “If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden.”

