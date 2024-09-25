Western Officials: Zelensky’s ‘Victory Plan’ Not a Game-Changer, but a ‘Wish List’ – Allies Weigh Reaching out to Putin – Russian Forces Enter Ugledar as Frontline Crumbles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s tour of the US appears to be falling flat, as his much-hyped ‘Victory Plan’ has seemingly failed to impress his western allies, as the situation on the frontlines keeps worsening for his undermanned, outgunned and outmaneuvered troops.

It arises now that western officials have been seeking to ‘lower expectations’ for his plan to end the war, saying they ‘don’t see it ushering in a breakthrough’ to the conflict with Russia.

Bloomberg reports:

“One person familiar with Zelensky’s conversations with foreign leaders, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said there were no real surprises in president’s so-called ‘victory plan’ and it wasn’t a major game-changer. Another official described it as a ‘wish list’.”

This less-than-stellar assessment of his plan is yet another manifestation of the fatigue plaguing allied nations as the war runs into its third year with increasingly rapid Russian advances all over the line of contact.

“At least one of the allies has suggested it’s time for a new round of outreach to President Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or other countries, the two officials said.”

With Russia keeping ahead with weapons production, Western nations have also began to worry about their own safety.

Zelensky keeps pushing for support on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly. He told the press that his plan ‘aims to put his country in a stronger position for future diplomatic talks with Russia’.

“One message he’s bringing to the U.S. this week is for allies not to waver. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” set to air on Tuesday, Zelensky urged allies to end the war faster by strengthening Ukraine. ‘I think we are closer to peace than we think’, he told ABC.”

The outcome of the U.S. presidential race is also likely to impact the war support.

Trump has repeatedly stated he would push Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table when he wins the election.

“With no sign that the Kremlin plans to back down, allies are also discussing the possibility of reaching out to Putin directly ahead of a Group of 20 meeting in Brazil set for November, according to the first official.

Western leaders have so far signaled that they’re not willing to go much further in meeting Ukraine’s demands for even more sophisticated weaponry. U.S. officials, for example, sought to tamp down hopes that they’d approve Kiev’s request to use their long-range missiles to hit targets deep in Russian territory.”

Meanwhile, back in the theater of war, Russian forces have entered the key Donetsk city of Ugledar, while many other Ukrainian strongholds seem on the brink of collapse.

Zelensky has reportedly given orders for defenders to hold the city at least while he is the US, lest another major defeat destroys his chances of gathering new support for the war effort.

Watch: massive strikes on Ukrainian defensive positions in Ugledar.

