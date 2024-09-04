WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Shuts Down CNN Anchor Running Interference for Kamala Harris As He Drops Multiple Truth Bombs Exposing Harris’s True Political Nature

Former GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has consistently demonstrated why he is one of the party’s best communicators since he arrived on the political scene. These were once again on display on CNN on Wednesday morning.

Ramaswamy appeared on CNN News Central Wednesday morning, where co-host Kate Bolduan interviewed him about the election. The discussion quickly turned heated as they spared over Kamala Harris and President Trump’s record.

Bolduan unsurprisingly did her best to act as a Kamala Harris surrogate excusing her glaring flip-flops and radical positions while trying to corner Ramaswamy on President Trump’s alleged position shifting.

Transcript via Mediaite:

BOLDUAN: Vivek, but on banning private health insurance, she has said she does not believe that, and she does not believe that now. On banning fracking, she has made clear, and she did in the interview with Dana Bash, that she does not support that anymore. She said very clearly that now is, this is, those are not her positions. If evolving on an issue, if evolving on a position — you can even call it flip-flopping on an issue — if that is now not allowed, if that should be, you know, the death knell to a campaign. Donald Trump’s got issues there. RAMASWAMY: The reality is Donald Trump’s been clear about his policy positions. With Kamala Harris, I want to be specific about this, though. BOLDUAN: On abortion?

Ramaswamy then turned the tables and left her in stone-faced silence as he dropped truth bomb after truth bomb, exposing how big of a radical fraud Harris has been throughout her career.

He noted that she had shifted so many of her socialist positions from just a few years ago yet cannot explain her flip-flops. These include her previous support for banning fracking, abolishing private health care, and abolishing the filibuster to ram through the Green New Deal.

Ramaswamy then closed out the exchange by chastising the media for failing to pin her down while not applying a different standard to Trump.

CNN host instantly regrets having Vivek on after he exposes Kamala as a career fraud in just 60 seconds. Watch. HOLY SMOKES. pic.twitter.com/U1RdQzqumt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024