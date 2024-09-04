WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Shuts Down CNN Anchor Running Interference for Kamala Harris As He Drops Multiple Truth Bombs Exposing Harris’s True Political Nature

Former GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has consistently demonstrated why he is one of the party’s best communicators since he arrived on the political scene. These were once again on display on CNN on Wednesday morning.
Ramaswamy appeared on CNN News Central Wednesday morning, where co-host Kate Bolduan interviewed him about the election. The discussion quickly turned heated as they spared over Kamala Harris and President Trump’s record.
Bolduan unsurprisingly did her best to act as a Kamala Harris surrogate excusing her glaring flip-flops and radical positions while trying to corner Ramaswamy on President Trump’s alleged position shifting.
Transcript via Mediaite:
BOLDUAN: Vivek, but on banning private health insurance, she has said she does not believe that, and she does not believe that now. On banning fracking, she has made clear, and she did in the interview with Dana Bash, that she does not support that anymore.
She said very clearly that now is, this is, those are not her positions. If evolving on an issue, if evolving on a position — you can even call it flip-flopping on an issue — if that is now not allowed, if that should be, you know, the death knell to a campaign. Donald Trump’s got issues there.
RAMASWAMY: The reality is Donald Trump’s been clear about his policy positions. With Kamala Harris, I want to be specific about this, though.
BOLDUAN: On abortion?
Ramaswamy then turned the tables and left her in stone-faced silence as he dropped truth bomb after truth bomb, exposing how big of a radical fraud Harris has been throughout her career.
He noted that she had shifted so many of her socialist positions from just a few years ago yet cannot explain her flip-flops. These include her previous support for banning fracking, abolishing private health care, and abolishing the filibuster to ram through the Green New Deal.
Ramaswamy then closed out the exchange by chastising the media for failing to pin her down while not applying a different standard to Trump.
CNN host instantly regrets having Vivek on after he exposes Kamala as a career fraud in just 60 seconds.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024
RAMASWAMY: You brought up some claims about Kamala Harris, I want to finish that discussion. She said she didn’t favor a ban on fracking now, the reality is she was one of the strongest opponents of that ban, so much so that when she was in California, she sued the Obama Administration over granting fracking permits.
She didn’t just favor the abolition of private health insurance; she was a co-sponsor of the bill with Bernie Sanders for Medicare for All. The reality is when you think about the Green New Deal, she was the chief proponent not just as a sponsor of the legislation but going further and saying she would end the filibuster in the Senate to ram that through.
So, the reality is she can say what she wants to say now, but those are actions that she is taking. Is someone allowed to evolve? Of course, they are.
But she deserves to explain exactly why she has changed those positions…What exactly is her health care plan if she no longer favors abolishing private health insurance, which she did just four short years ago?
And that’s the kind of scrutiny that’s been missing.