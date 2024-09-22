WATCH: Megyn Kelly Completely Destroys Liberal Host on the Trump Witch-Hunt Trials in a Brilliant Legal Display During Summit in Los Angeles

Perhaps no person in America has been red-pilled as much as Megyn Kelly on President Trump as she has turned into one of his most effective advocates over the past few years. This was noticeably apparent earlier this month during a summit in California.

Kelly participated as a speaker at the All-in Summit in Los Angeles, California, which went from September 8-10. She was part of a panelist of the 10th during a segment called Besties on Stage, where she was asked multiple questions, including her thoughts on trans issues, Trump’s chances vs Kamala Harris, the corrupt lawfare against Trump, and how politicians have changed.

Things got quite spicy when the subject turned to the legal witch-hunts against Trump. The host, Jason Calacanis, not only demonstrated his ignorance of the law but also set out to condemn Trump as guilty of bogus crimes in three cases (E. Jean Carroll, the Trump Organization, and the hush money trial). Kelly, though, promptly gave him a legal education, which forced him to retract his claims despite his protestations to the contrary.

Calacanis then tried to get Kelly to admit that if Trump were found guilty in the two remaining cases against him, there would be no conspiracy against him. But Kelly did not bite and hammered home the corruption of each case in rapid-fire fashion to a stunned host.

The crowd erupted in applause at various points, especially at the end.

CALACANIS: We look at the five cases six months from now…Let’s assume they all go to trial; he’s guilty of three so far. KELLY: What do you mean he’s guilty? CALACANIS: He’s been convicted of three so far… KELLY: No he hasn’t. CALACANIS: Uh, um… (crowd laughs) CALACANIS: E. Jean Carroll… KELLY: That was not a conviction, that was a civil case. There’s a big difference.

(crowd laughs and applauds) CALACANIS: Still he was guilty… the Trump Organization, they’re guilty there. KELLY: That was civil. CALACANIS: And um, the third one…Look some are civil cases obviously and some are criminal. UNIDENTIFIED PANELIST: You said three convictions, now you are walking it back. CALACANIS: I’m not walking it back… KELLY: You should walk it back! (crowd laughs again) CALACANIS: If he is found guilty of two more and goes five-for-five. Will you chalk all five up to five different jurisdictions, five different prosecutors, and five different juries…All conspiring to get him? KELLY: 100%! E. Jean Carroll changed the law so that they could bring a civil lawsuit against him. New York went 87% for Joe Biden, and that fix was in place from the start. The fraud trial that Letitia James brought against him has never been brought before. There are no victims. The banks involved didn’t lose a penny. Nobody was complaining except Tish James, who ran for office, saying, “I will get him.” Then you have Alvin Bragg, a George Soros-funded prosecutor who doesn’t like to prosecute any crime in New York City except if your name is Donald Trump! Let’s go down to Georgia. Fani Willis and Nathan Wade couldn’t keep their libidos in check long enough to bring this case against Donald Trump. It’s a repeat of what was happening in the case of January 6 with Judge Chutkan, who loathes Trump and has sentenced almost every J6 defendant to more jail time than any of her counterparts. Trending: REJECTED: President Trump Reveals Why He is Declining Debate Invitation from CNN to Face Off Against Kamala Harris (VIDEO) Those cases are falling apart because of Presidential immunity that was handed down by the Supreme Court…Those cases have been gutted. And that leaves us with Florida and the documents. And Trump has torn that apart because Jack Smith was not properly appointed and is not the right counsel…They haven’t even gotten to presidential immunity there so that one is going nowhere. They’re going to appeal (Smith’s appointment) up to the 11th Circuit of Appeals, and it’s conservative, and thank God, so is the current Supreme Court. They’re not going to tolerate that nonsense. (Crowd erupts in applause)

