WATCH: Man Expertly Humiliates Alleged FBI Agents and Sends Them Fleeing After They Show Up at His House to Confront Him Over a Social Media Post

There has never been a more critical time in America for citizens to understand and exercise their Constitutional rights. One man in New Hampshire proved this knowledge is invaluable after the Biden-Harris regime apparently attempted to turn him into a criminal.

Jeremy Kauffman, an entrepreneur and Libertarian political activist, was visited at his home Monday by two men claiming to be FBI agents regarding an unspecified X post he made. When he asks them who they are, the bald person claims he’s “Donald from the FBI in New Hampshire,” which understandably does not satisfy Kauffman, who wants full identification.

The bald man then demands Kauffman stop recording the encounter, which Kauffman refuses to do, citing his 1st Amendment right. He then asks the younger-looking and full-haired person for his name. He declines while also asking Kauffman to stop recording, which Kauffman again refuses.

Kauffman next lays down an ultimatum: Either show me your name and ID or walk away. The full-haired alleged agent sheepishly says they want to talk to him while the bald man attempts to pass off his supposed badge as identification.

After the bald guy finally states the purpose of their visit, which is to speak to Kauffman about a post he made online, Kauffman turns the tables on them and embarrasses them further.

“I want to talk to you about you guys coming here. Say you make a salary of low 100K, factoring in 50% expenses…You’re talking about burning a couple of hundred dollars here, let alone all the time you guys are spending to investigate something you know is not against the law.”

When the bald guy claims they were coming to ensure there weren’t any threats, Kauffman again responded with fire:

“No, you’re coming because you’re part of a regime that does this kind of thing when you know laws aren’t being broken. And that’s an embarrassment, man!” “Didn’t you guys read the Constitution? Do you not believe in America? How do you do your jobs and go home?”

Unable to respond to these pointed questions, the supposed agents turn and begin to walk away, but Kauffman gets in his final words to them:

“You guys are f**kheads who try to act like bullies, and I hope you go home and are embarrassed. You cannot even say your name on camera because you know what you are doing is embarrassing! You know, Americans who believe in the Constitution think you are laughable.”

The bald man and his partner finally vacate the scene and drive off.

WATCH:

The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes. You can see the shame on their faces. This is the Democratic regime manifest. pic.twitter.com/RldC0JWMsx — Jeremy Kauffman (@jeremykauffman) September 16, 2024

Incidents involving alleged FBI agents visiting homes over innocuous social media posts have unfortunately become commonplace in America. The Gateway Pundit has covered several examples of this abuse.

Two years ago, a leading opponent of the new China-owned corn mill in North Dakota received a home visit from local police and FBI agents after posting a paragraph from the Declaration of Independence on Facebook.

Here is what the victim, Jodi Carlson, posted on Facebook that warranted a visit by the corrupt FBI:

“We have petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. When a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Depotism (oppressive absolute power), it is our right, OUR DUTY, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for our future Security.” (The word “their” (the people) replaced with “our”).”

The Gateway Pundit also reported on two incidents that occurred earlier this year. The first incident involved the FBI visiting a woman on February 22 and her family in Louisiana who had used social media to expose a man who allegedly ‘dumped her cousin’s body like trash’ and was released on probation.

An Oklahoma resident in March encountered three FBI agents at her doorstep, inquiring about her Facebook posts who admitted they spend “every day, all day long” interrogating Americans about their social media posts.

Kauffman showed how to fight against corrupt regime agents and send them scurrying away. Now, it is time for all Americans to take a lesson from his encounter to ensure no more innocent people are entrapped against their will.