WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada – Begins at 10 PM ET

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada at 10 pm ET.

Trump was in Los Angeles, California, earlier Friday and departed for Nevada in the early afternoon.

Trump supporters lined up in the blistering heat in Vegas several hours before the rally.

Watch live via RSBN:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 