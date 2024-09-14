WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada – Begins at 10 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada at 10 pm ET.

Trump was in Los Angeles, California, earlier Friday and departed for Nevada in the early afternoon.

BREAKING: Donald Trump departs Los Angeles and en route to Las Vegas for a rally tonight. Credit: @LAFlightsLIVE pic.twitter.com/UsagAkGIEU — RedPolitics1776 (@RedPolitics1776) September 13, 2024

Trump supporters lined up in the blistering heat in Vegas several hours before the rally.

YUGE misting fans are keeping us cool at Trump Rally Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/wqIjVViNGx — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 13, 2024

Watch live via RSBN: