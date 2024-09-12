WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Tucson, Arizona – Begins at 5 PM ET

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday at 5 pm ET.

Trump is expected to focus on the economy and cost of housing in his campaign speech in the key battleground state of Arizona.

This is President Trump’s 3rd visit to Arizona since June.

People were lined up early Thursday morning to see President Trump.

Trump supporters lined up in the blistering heat!

WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 