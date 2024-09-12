WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Tucson, Arizona – Begins at 5 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday at 5 pm ET.

Trump is expected to focus on the economy and cost of housing in his campaign speech in the key battleground state of Arizona.

This is President Trump’s 3rd visit to Arizona since June.

People were lined up early Thursday morning to see President Trump.

Trump Tucson Rally – 8:30am line check. Here's the line from the start of the "bicycle rack" fencing (where free water is being handed out to the front of the line.

83° right now and will be well into the 90°s before the doors open at 11am.

LET'S RALLY! pic.twitter.com/90kH2sF4Ls — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 12, 2024

Trump supporters lined up in the blistering heat!

Tucson, AZ Super long line to get into Trump’s rally today in Tucson. Current temperature: 97 degrees

Expected to climb to: 102 degrees pic.twitter.com/Rot7RRx0oI — Alex Tabet (@AlexanderTabet) September 12, 2024

