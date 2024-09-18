WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Rally in Uniondale, New York at 7 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally tonight in Uniondale, New York, marking his second major campaign appearance in the state that a Republican hasn’t been competitive in since 1988.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, in May, thousands of voters turned out to see Trump speak in the Bronx. This was despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their protest.

Doors to the rally opened at 3 pm ET. Supporters were seen early in the morning lining up over 12 hours early to see President Trump speak at 7 pm:

By approximately 9 am, thousands of supporters had already shown up, awaiting entry at 3 pm.

WATCH:

President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since a second assassination attempt against him on Sunday, marking the second attempt on his life since July. Trump spoke last night during a Town Hall in Flint, Michigan, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, answering questions from supporters in the battleground state.

The second attempt on President Trump’s life came as Trump was golfing on the 5th hole of his West Palm Beach resort with real estate investor Steve Witkoff on Sunday. Shots were fired on the golf course after Secret Service agents identified a muzzle aimed at Trump through the fence line at Trump’s golf course. The shooter fled, leaving behind a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

Officials identified the gunman as 58-year-old Routh and confirmed that he was targeting President Trump.

On July 13, a shooter also came close to killing President Trump, hitting him in the ear with a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Watch tonight’s rally live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. EST.