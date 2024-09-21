WATCH: Kamala Harris’s Mocking of President Trump on Mass Deportations Comes Back to Bite Her as Team Trump Features Her Words in New Ad

Kamala Harris’s own stupid words continue to be the gift that keeps on giving to Team Trump.

On Wednesday, the Democratic presidential nominee appeared before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington, DC where she mocked President Trump’s righteous calls for mass deportations of illegal aliens.

“They have pledged to carry out the largest deportation, a mass deportation, in American history. Imagine what that would look like and what that would be,” Harris exclaimed.

“How’s that going to happen? Massive raids, massive detention camps?” she added.

“What are they talking about?”

As TGP readers may know, Trump’s commonsense policy of mass deportations of illegals is quite popular with American voters. Moreover, removing illegal aliens from America as quickly as possible has become critical, given the soaring violent crime rates and social service shortages thanks to the invasion.

As border czar of the Biden Regime, Harris is entirely responsible for this unacceptable crisis.

Well aware of these facts, The Trump campaign responded later that day by releasing a short and devastating internet ad featuring a portion of Harris’ words before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

At the end of the ad, they make clear that they endorse her comments as Trump announces, “I’m Donald Trump, and I approve of this message.”

WATCH:

This might be Trump’s greatest ad yet pic.twitter.com/zlyfqacRmA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2024

One can only hope Harris becomes more vocal as the campaign hits the homestretch. With comments like these and her constant word salads, she is inadvertently turning into Trump’s most effective weapon.