WATCH: Joe Biden Says “We Are Better Off Today” As Americans Fall Behind on Their Bills

Joe Biden on Saturday night delivered remarks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC.

Biden received a lifetime achievement award.

During his remarks, Joe Biden said “we are better off today” than when Trump was in office.

“We are better off today than we were four years ago,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden thinks Americans "are better off today" than they were under President Trump. Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/l9R6MtIGQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2024

Biden also railed against Republicans for wanting election integrity and for their efforts to remove sexually explicit content from elementary schools.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden is BIG MAD that Republicans want election integrity, equality among ALL Americans, and to remove sexually explicit content from elementary schools pic.twitter.com/2UpnsDdWJg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Wall Street is alarmed because Americans are struggling to pay bills.

The Wall Street Journal reported: