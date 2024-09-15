WATCH: J.D. Vance Humiliates Dana Bash After She Falsely Blames Him for Reported Bomb Threats Against Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio and Spreading Lies

Despite his most hostile interview, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) put on yet another masterclass performance on the Sunday talk shows.

Vance appeared as a guest on CNN’s State of the Union program, where far-left host Dana Bash interrogated him about allegations that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets in the city. Following the reports, bomb threats forced Springfield City Hall along with multiple schools to close last week.

Bash started things off by claiming that not only was there no evidence to suggest Haitian migrants were eating pets, but the reports of wildlife being poached were false as well, despite credible reports suggesting otherwise. She then accused Vance of spreading ‘misinformation’ and said he was responsible for the inexcusable threats against city officials and Haitians.

“Evidence that you have talked about, even you’ve retweeted alleged evidence, are unsourced social media videos from a different city, apparently no connection to Haitians,” Bash said.

“So instead of saying things that are wrong and actually causing the hospitals, the schools, the government buildings to be evacuated because of bomb threats, because of the cats and dogs thing, why not actually be constructive in helping to better integrate them into the community?” she added.

Vance responded by calling the question “disgusting,” correctly calling her a Democrat propagandist and making clear he was not responsible for the bomb threats. But Bash decided to prove his point further.

“Senator, this happened after you and President Trump were on the debate stage, said that cats and dogs were being eaten,” Bash interrupted. “After that, they were threatened.”

“You just accused me of inciting violence against the community when all that I’ve done is surface the complaints of my constituents, people who are suffering because of Kamala Harris’s policies,” Vance fired back. “Are we not allowed to talk about these problems because some psychopaths are threatening violence?”

Bash continued to slander and interrupt Vance before the Ohio Senator had enough of her garbage toward the end of the interview. He made clear he was done with Bash if she continued to do the Democrats’ bidding during the interview and interrupting him when he tried to make a point.

He also dropped the dagger and embarrassed her by mentioning her ridiculous softball interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz two weeks ago. As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Bash allowed them to answer her so-called questions any way they wished and never once interrupted.

WATCH:

.@JDVance: “Dana, would you like to ask me questions and let me answer them or debate me on these topics? I noticed that when you had Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, you gave them multiple choice answers to the questions you asked.” pic.twitter.com/Oi5xifVgei — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2024

VANCE: Dana, would you like to ask me questions and let me answer them or debate me on these topics? I noticed when you had Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, you gave them multiple-choice answers to the questions you asked, and you allowed them to answer the questions.

I’m happy to be here to talk about policy, but if you’re going to interrupt me every single time that I open my mouth, then why am I even doing this?