WATCH: Footage of James O’Keefe Being Detained by Vermont Police Over Questions About Cease-and-Desist Letter to Border Patrol Whistleblower Released

As previously reported, James O’Keefe was detained near the Canadian border by Vermont State Police earlier this week the night before he was set to make a huge announcement.

O’Keefe said his O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) team was also detained on the northern border.

My team and I have been detained near the Canadian border by the Vermont State police. I’m announcing something big. It’s not a video—it’s something I’ve been working on for a year. I’ll be on stage in Fort Worth, Texas, with Tucker Carlson tomorrow to make the announcement.… — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 23, 2024

“On Saturday, September 21st, Vermont State Trooper Daniel Bohnyak held O’Keefe for asking for comment on Border Patrol Agent Zachary Apotheker’s whistleblower case. Apotheker details in the film “Line in the Sand” how underage girls are being sent to unknown locations without proper biometrics and MS-13 gang members are receiving free healthcare. O’Keefe visited the homes of three Border Patrol supervisors—Michael Shick, Richard Fortunato, and Robert Garcia—seeking comment on the circumstances behind the cease-and-desist letter sent to Apotheker, who exposed misconduct at the northern Vermont-Canada border,” OMG said.

O’Keefe Media Group continued: At Shick’s home, O’Keefe asked, “Are you Michael Shick?” Shick, visibly uncomfortable, responded, “No, I’m not.” As O’Keefe pressed further, showing Shick’s photograph to confirm his identity, Shick got on an ATV parked nearby and hurriedly drove away, avoiding further accountability.

At Richard Fortunato’s residence, O’Keefe and his crew were met by Fortunato’s wife, who opened the door and immediately ordered, “You need to leave!” As O’Keefe attempted to explain that he was there to speak to her husband, she became more hostile, threatening, “I’m going to call the police!”

When O’Keefe arrived in Garcia’s neighborhood, the Vermont State Police were waiting in the street, in the front of his house. “We’re simply asking for comment,” O’Keefe stated, emphasizing his rights as a journalist. Initially, Vermont State Trooper Daniel Bohnyak told O’Keefe and his crew they were “free to leave,” but moments later changed his stance, saying, “Right now, you are not free to leave.” The stated reason for detaining O’Keefe was that his car was allegedly “parked in the middle of a public highway,” though it was actually on a neighborhood side street.

O’Keefe released video of the Vermont State Police detaining him over questions about a cease-and-desist letter to a border patrol whistleblower.

WATCH:

VIDEO: “YOU’RE BEING DETAINED!” Vermont State Police Detain O’Keefe Over Questions About Cease-and-Desist Letter to Border Patrol Whistleblower in Film ‘Line in the Sand’https://t.co/Hxgtk4GFNB pic.twitter.com/hpti8C5s4W — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 26, 2024

James O’Keefe Tuesday evening announced his new film on the migrant industrial complex dubbed “Line in the Sand” premieres October 10th on the Tucker Carlson Network.

“Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S. border crisis like never before: Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S. funded child detention camps. Watch this gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change,” O’Keefe Media Group said.

Watch the trailer: