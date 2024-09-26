WATCH: FBI Whistleblower Issues Dire Warning to America as the Presidential Election Approaches and Delivers Powerful Recommendations to All Americans

Former FBI staff specialist and whistleblower Marcus Allen delivered a powerful warning to America on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that everyone should take seriously or regret later.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Allen had his security clearance suspended in 2022 after he raised questions about Director Christopher Wray’s statements regarding law enforcement involvement during the January 6th protests.

Allen upset his superiors at the bureau when he testified before the House Judiciary Committee last year and revealed how he was the victim of political retaliation for his views about January 6th.

“I was not in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, played no part in the events of Jan. 6, and I condemn all criminal activity that occurred,” he testified. “Instead, it appears that I was retaliated against because I forwarded information to my superiors and others that questioned the official narrative of the events of Jan. 6.”

In his testimony before the Committee on Wednesday, Allen explained to America that as the election nears, the FBI is completely out of control, will not reign in their own conduct, and nothing is stopping them from going after any American on the mere basis of politics. He then issued some strong recommendations which emphasized the urgency of this threat.

First, Americans must vote regardless of current election integrity measures because refusing to do so is merely forfeiting their voice in the process. Next, Allen explained every citizen must exercise their right to bear arms to protect themselves and their families, form alliances with neighbors, and stock up on months of food supplies.

Finally, Allen told every American to pray and read the gospel of Jesus Christ.

MUST WATCH FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen issues warning to America pic.twitter.com/zeIKA4b4my — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) September 25, 2024

This is a warning to America. I say I have no confidence the FBI will reign in its own conduct. I have been persecuted along with Steven, Kyle, and countless other whistleblowers. It is my opinion that the bureau used reprisal and fear to control the workforce. It has been a seemingly effective tactic. I personally believe that there are no effective checks and balances against them conducting lawless action with any type of correction in a legitimate time frame. I welcome the work of the IG (inspector general), but with any type of lawless action, there is no legitimate time frame to reign them back in. Their ability to overclassify information to allow them to stonewall forever. To the American people, you have a duty as a citizen to vote, and I strongly urge you to do so. It is how you participate in the American experience. I know people have doubts about election integrity, but you must vote. It is your claim. State your claim, and don’t forfeit your claim; have your voice heard. My other recommendations are in the natural order: you must vote, the second is the Second Amendment; arm yourself and know how to defend yourself. Make three to four friends in your neighborhood and promise to come to each others’ mutual aid in times of hardship…Make sure you have three to four months of food. As a person of faith, I would say pray the rosary…And read the Gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and live it every day.

Before his explosive warning statement, Allen also slammed the FBI official leading the investigation into the second attempted assassination of Trump, revealing the official retaliated against Allen over politics and mocked him for his devout Christian beliefs.

Allen stated that Jeffrey Veltri told him that he was “delusional for believing in and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit.”

“To Mr. Veltri, I say you can insult me, but you should not mock God,” Mr. Allen said. “It is an insult to the infinite dignity of God, who is Father, Son and Holy Spirit. It is bad for the health of your soul. This isn’t about me. It’s bigger. I am hopeful that the truth of what happened will be fully revealed and deter the FBI from doing the same injustice to others.”