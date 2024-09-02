Victor Reacts: Who is Detroit Kamala? (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris has proven herself to be a political chameleon. She will flip flop and pander, totally reinventing herself depending on the crowd she is in front of.

Now it seems we have a new version of Kamala Harris, Detroit Kamala.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

What did we just watch? Kamala Harris departed Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning en route to Detroit, Michigan to make a Labor Day campaign stop with union leaders. The Biden-Harris Regime’s illegal alien invasion and Electric Vehicle mandate have destroyed unions. UAW boss Shawn Fain even admitted that most union members support President Trump. Kamala Harris busted out a new bizarre urban accent as she spoke with voters in Detroit. “Ya betta thank a union memba for sick leave! You betta thank a union memba for paid leave! You betta thank a union memba for vacation time!” Kamala Harris shouted. This is some of the worst pandering we have ever seen from Kamala Harris.

What is with the new accent? The pandering is beyond obvious. Kamala Harris has no policies, she has no platform, she is just a chameleon who will say and do whatever she can to pander to different audiences.