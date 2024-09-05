Victor Reacts: The Well is Running Dry for Kamala (VIDEO)

Kamala’s original campaign strategy was to host free concerts and call them “rallies” but it looks like that well is running dry.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, she is now loading people up onto buses and shipping them to her rallies in other states.

Kamala Harris on Wednesday held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with two months until Election Day. Harris had to bus in supporters… AGAIN. At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally. Trump’s press secretary said a local New Hampshire radio host told her Kamala Harris is bussing in people from Massachusetts to her New Hampshire rally. At least 12 yellow buses were seen leaving the Kamala Harris rally!