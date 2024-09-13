Victor Reacts: This is How to Stop the Collective Insanity (VIDEO)

The collective insanity will continue as long as good people continue to participate in it.
The Gateway Pundit reported,
A girls’ field hockey team from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Massachusetts (D-R) has forfeited a planned game on September 17th because their opponent, Somerset-Berkley, has a male on their team.
Dighton-Rehoboth cited its new policy, approved on June 25, that allows players and/or coaches to opt out of competitions if the opposing team includes a member of the opposite sex.
The policy was enacted after the brutal injury of a female D-R field hockey player by a male last season.
A biological male playing for Swampscott hit a female D-R player girl in the face leaving her with serious injuries and knocking out some of her teeth.
Boston 25 reports D-R School Superintendent Bill Runey said in a statement, “The District supports this decision as there are times where we have to place a higher value on safety than on victory.”
“We understand this forfeit will impact our chances for a league championship and possibly playoff eligibility, but we remain hopeful that other schools consider following suit to achieve safety and promote fair competition for female athletes.”
How many young women have to be senselessly injured by delusional young men before the rest of the world follows the lead of this school? Parents, coaches, and athletes should refuse to participate in blatantly unfair and unsafe events.
The more that we go along with delusion the harder it will be to return to reality.