Victor Reacts: The Left’s Violent Rhetoric is to Blame (VIDEO)

Donald Trump, we are told, is guilty of inciting the worst attack on our country since the civil war all because he told people to be peaceful and patriotic.

Will the media and Democrats hold themselves to the same standards?

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Trump campaign is not playing around as the corporate media desperately attempts to absolve Democrats and their enablers (including themselves) of blame for the latest assassination attempt on the 45th President. As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks. Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him. Make no mistake: this assassination attempt was directly correlated to the violent rhetoric Democrats have used against Trump for almost a decade, as the Trump campaign pointed out in a press release this afternoon. These Democrats include not only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but also other ‘luminaries’ such as Mad Maxine Waters (Socialist-CA), Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Nancy Pelosi, along with disgraced turncoats Liz Cheney and the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson. Such quotes included calling Trump a threat to democracy, putting him in a bullseye, saying he needs to be shot, an enemy of America, and more. The would-be assassin specifically echoed the Trump ‘threat to democracy’ cry in several tweets before trying to take out Trump.

Will high profile Democrats and members of the media take accountability for their rhetoric or does that only apply to Trump? Based on the standard set by Democrats regarding January 6th, the blame for the attempted assassinations can be placed firmly on their shoulders.