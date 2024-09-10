Unpopular German Globalists Now Impose ‘Temporary’ Control on All Land Borders, Trying To Look Tough on Immigration to Counter the Surging Right Wing AfD

With the recent AfD victory in Thuringia and strong showing in Saxony, the German Globalist mainstream parties are in a panic, scrambling to counter the relentless surging of the rightwing forces in the country.

And it’s not like they don’t know what’s wrong with their policies and in what way they differ from what the population really wants – they are just not prepared to abandon the Brussels line in favor of some common sense for a change.

But they now have to at least pretend to do it, to try and stop AfD from growing before it’s too late.

So now, Germany’s deeply unpopular government has announced plans to impose ‘temporary’ tighter controls at all of the country’s land borders.

It’s what they are calling an ‘attempt to tackle irregular migration’ to protect the public from threats such as Islamist extremism.

Reuters reported:

“The controls within what is normally a wide area of free movement – the European Schengen zone – will start on Sept. 16 and initially last for six months, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Monday.

The government has also designed a scheme enabling authorities to reject more migrants directly at German borders, Faeser said, without adding details on the controversial and legally fraught move.”

The border restrictions are part of a series of measures to ‘toughen its stance on illegal migration’.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to seize back the initiative from the opposition who have seen support rise non0stop,l as they tap into ‘voter worries about stretched public services, integration and security’.

Berlin has already rid itself of 20 hardened Afghan criminals convicts, including murderers and rapists, to try to show it was serious about ‘putting public safety first’.

Another surprising plan from Berlin is the proposal of taking over Britain’s axed migration deal with Rwanda.

Telegraph reported:

“What are presented as serious plans appear to be attempts to stave off electoral defeat to the hard-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on migration. Down and out in polling, the flight to Kabul was just the elixir that Olaf Scholz and his bedraggled government needed.”

This comes after an Islamist terrorist stabbed and killed three people, injuring eight more.

At state elections in the East the following weekend, anti-migrant AfD humiliated the chancellor’s Social Democrats (SPD).

“Instead, centrist politicians have entered a bidding war for who can offer the toughest proposals on cutting migration in an attempt to take the wind out of the AfD’s sails. ‘Enough is enough’, Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), responded the day after that terror attack, calling for no more Syrians or Afghans to be allowed into the country. ‘Deportations need to increase massively’, Alexander Throm, the home affairs spokesman for the CDU in the German parliament, told The Telegraph.”

Deportations to Syria have been taboo in Germany for more than a decade, with over a million people accepted ‘for fleeing president Bashar al-Assad’s brutal dictatorship’.

“However, even inside Mr Scholz’ centre-Left SPD a consensus is emerging that it is time to reopen channels to the Syrian dictator in order to get rid of the most dangerous criminals who arrived among refugees.”

German migration commissioner Joachim Stamp sent shockwaves through the country when he proposed that the EU should make use of the detention facilities built in Rwanda for Britain’s now cancelled deportation scheme to the African state.

“Turning people back at the border or deporting migrants to Rwanda would require changes to EU law, while the latter would face a likely legal challenge in the European Court of Human Rights, [migration commissioner Joachim Stamp] pointed out.”

