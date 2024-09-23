Ukrainian President Zelensky Openly Campaigns for Dems in Battleground State, Harris Surrogate PA Governor Josh Shapiro Joins Him to Sign Bombs

PA Governor Josh Shapiro signs bombs with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky/ Image:@GovernorShapiro/X

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he appears to be using some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.

Zelensky also joined Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a tour of an ammunition factory in the Keystone State.

Zelensky had time for a sitdown interview with The New Yorker and directly went after Trump and Vance.

“My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky said in the interview.

“With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand. I’ve seen many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it’s not that simple.”

Zelensky also belittled Vance calling him “way too radical.”

“I don’t take Vance’s words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict. It will involve Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan, China, as well as many African countries,” Zelensky said.

Dan Caldwell notes that Zelensky was flown to the Keystone State on a U.S. Air Force plane.


Zelensky also toured ammunition factories in Pennsylvania.

Democrat Pennsylvania Governor joined a smiling Zelensky at the bomb factory and took time out to sign bombs.

Watch:

Don’t Democrats eschew foreign election interference?

