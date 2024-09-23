Ukrainian President Zelensky Openly Campaigns for Dems in Battleground State, Harris Surrogate PA Governor Josh Shapiro Joins Him to Sign Bombs

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he appears to be using some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.

Zelensky also joined Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a tour of an ammunition factory in the Keystone State.

Zelensky had time for a sitdown interview with The New Yorker and directly went after Trump and Vance.

“My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky said in the interview.

“With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand. I’ve seen many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it’s not that simple.”

Zelensky also belittled Vance calling him “way too radical.”

“I don’t take Vance’s words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict. It will involve Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan, China, as well as many African countries,” Zelensky said.

During my visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, where components for artillery and mortar shells are produced, including 155 mm shells for Ukraine, I emphasized the dedication of the workers, which is truly inspiring—they are helping Ukraine stand strong in our fight for… pic.twitter.com/rs0vLZRlVU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2024

Dan Caldwell notes that Zelensky was flown to the Keystone State on a U.S. Air Force plane.

Worth noting that Zelenskyy was flown to Pennsylvania on an U.S. Air Force C-17. The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly a foreign leader into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents. https://t.co/OSebVUuBEg pic.twitter.com/biMGTfAc1J — Dan Caldwell (@dandcaldwell) September 23, 2024

This is an impeachable offense on the part of Biden-Harris. And dangerously reckless move on Zelensky’s part to campaign for Harris in a battleground state on U.S. taxpayer funds. https://t.co/IHfp7vCauk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2024



Zelensky also toured ammunition factories in Pennsylvania.

Zelensky is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets. A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil. pic.twitter.com/580etLK72l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024

Democrat Pennsylvania Governor joined a smiling Zelensky at the bomb factory and took time out to sign bombs.

Watch:

We must all do our part in the fight for freedom — from the workers in Scranton who make Pennsylvania the arsenal of democracy to the brave Ukrainian soldiers protecting their country. We stand with Ukraine in their just defense of their homeland in the face of Russian… pic.twitter.com/5VnYRfQOm5 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 23, 2024

Don’t Democrats eschew foreign election interference?