Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Kamala Harris as ‘Unfit’ for Commander in Chief Role

Former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has once again taken a wrecking ball to Kamala Harris, this time denouncing the Democrat presidential nominee as “wholly unfit” to serve as Commander in Chief.

In a fiery appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” with Laura Ingraham, Gabbard didn’t mince words as she lambasted Harris’s foreign policy failures and her lack of understanding of the grave global threats America faces today.

“It’s the most dangerous moment of our lives, Laura. We cannot understate the seriousness of the position that we are indirectly because of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s foreign policy and their action, their decisions,” she told Laura Ingraham, according to the Daily Caller, adding, “Kamala Harris is wholly unfit to be our commander in chief.”

“She clearly doesn’t know that we have service members in combat zones at war today putting their lives on the line. She clearly does not understand or care about the serious consequences of what nuclear Armageddon would mean for all of us, all of the American people and humanity in the world,” she added.

But Gabbard didn’t stop there. She went on to accuse Harris of pushing fearmongering narratives straight from the playbook of the military-industrial complex, particularly with respect to the war in Ukraine.

“She is continuing to lie to the American people, saying, oh, first, you know, Russia, first it’s Ukraine, and then it’s the Baltic countries, and then it’s Poland, and then it’s all of these other countries and they want to take over the entire former Soviet Union all over,” she said.

“There’s no proof of this. There’s no evidence of this.”

Earlier this month, Harris slayer Tulsi Gabbard went on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash to discuss President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Dana Bash tried to get Tulsi Gabbard with a ‘gotcha’ question but failed.

“The question is about the federal law and Arlington’s rules that prohibit partisan or political activities at National cemeteries…Do you believe that was appropriate?” Bash asked.

“I checked with the campaign on this question, and they have exchanges with the officials at Arlington Cemetery. They were approved to bring a camera there to document this historic and momentous day,” Gabbard responded.

“President Biden, and Harris I heard were invited by some of these family members. They not only didn’t come, they didn’t even respond to that invitation,” Gabbard continued.