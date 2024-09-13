Trump Supporters Line the Street in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Protest Kamala Harris’s Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania for a campaign stop before her rally in Wilkes-Barre later Friday evening.
A small crowd of supporters gathered at the airport hangar in Pennsylvania as Kamala Harris arrived at her campaign stop.
Hangar is pretty full now in anticipation of @VP Kamala Harris’ landing @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/uXF7UqaSbp
— Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 13, 2024
Trump supporters lined the street to protest Kamala Harris as she visited Classic Elements, a local bookstore, cafe and gift shop.
WATCH:
Both Harris and Trump supporters in two groups outside of the local bookstore/cafe where Harris stopped @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/Y5kEX9mKu2
— Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 13, 2024
Pennsylvania is Trump country!
WATCH:
PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/VMLqLoolZR
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024
Kamala Harris delivered a word salad during her stop at Classic Elements. She couldn’t give one reason why Pennsylvania should vote for her.
“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard,” Harris said.
WATCH:
WORD SALAD ALERT
"I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard." pic.twitter.com/yjoWSqTljC
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024
President Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania earlier this month and packed a stadium with tens of thousands of supporters.
President Trump in Johnstown, PA vs. Kamala in Johnstown, PA.
PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/ptEQECcSup
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024