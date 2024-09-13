Trump Supporters Line the Street in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Protest Kamala Harris’s Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania for a campaign stop before her rally in Wilkes-Barre later Friday evening.

A small crowd of supporters gathered at the airport hangar in Pennsylvania as Kamala Harris arrived at her campaign stop.

Trump supporters lined the street to protest Kamala Harris as she visited Classic Elements, a local bookstore, cafe and gift shop.

Pennsylvania is Trump country!

Kamala Harris delivered a word salad during her stop at Classic Elements. She couldn’t give one reason why Pennsylvania should vote for her.

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard,” Harris said.

President Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania earlier this month and packed a stadium with tens of thousands of supporters.

