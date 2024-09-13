Trump Supporters Line the Street in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Protest Kamala Harris’s Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania for a campaign stop before her rally in Wilkes-Barre later Friday evening.

A small crowd of supporters gathered at the airport hangar in Pennsylvania as Kamala Harris arrived at her campaign stop.

Hangar is pretty full now in anticipation of @VP Kamala Harris’ landing @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/uXF7UqaSbp — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 13, 2024

Trump supporters lined the street to protest Kamala Harris as she visited Classic Elements, a local bookstore, cafe and gift shop.

WATCH:

Both Harris and Trump supporters in two groups outside of the local bookstore/cafe where Harris stopped @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/Y5kEX9mKu2 — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 13, 2024

Pennsylvania is Trump country!

WATCH:

PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/VMLqLoolZR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Kamala Harris delivered a word salad during her stop at Classic Elements. She couldn’t give one reason why Pennsylvania should vote for her.

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard,” Harris said.

WATCH:

WORD SALAD ALERT "I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard." pic.twitter.com/yjoWSqTljC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

President Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania earlier this month and packed a stadium with tens of thousands of supporters.