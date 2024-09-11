Trump Hits Harris on Illegal Immigration Right Out of the Gate in Presidential Debate (VIDEO)

The first and maybe only presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is happening tonight and things took off quickly.

In one of his first chances to speak, Trump hit Harris over the disaster at the border.

In the clip below, Trump says “You see what’s happening…Springfield, Ohio…! They’re DESTROYING our country!”

Watch:

Illegal immigration and the disaster at the southern border have shaped up to be top issues in the 2024 election, ranking as high as the economy.

