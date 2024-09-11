Trump Hammers Harris Over China and Manufacturing: ‘We Hardly Make Chips Anymore Because of Philosophies Like They Have’ (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris tried to take a shot at Trump over China and manufacturing, specifically the production of electronic chips.

Trump hit back hard correcting the record.

Harris doesn’t have a leg to stand on in this issue. She and Biden have an awful record on manufacturing.

From Twitter/X:

Devastating rebuttal from Trump during the First Presidential debate. Kamala Harris accuses Trump of selling ‘American chips’ to China. Trump responds that those were chips made in Taiwan, because Biden – Harris ruined American manufacturing: Donald Trump: “We hardly make chips anymore because of philosophies like they have, and policies like they have. I don’t say her because she has no policy. Everything she believed 3 years and 4 years ago is out the window.”

Watch below:

Devastating rebuttal from Trump during the First Presidential debate. Kamala Harris accuses Trump of selling 'American chips' to China. Trump responds that those were chips made in Taiwan, because Biden – Harris ruined American manufacturing:

Donald Trump: "We hardly make chips… pic.twitter.com/0xmelsNbNV — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 11, 2024

Trump was never a friend to China. Kamala’s running mate Tim Walz has a very questionable relationship with them, however.