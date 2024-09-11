Trump Hammers Harris Over China and Manufacturing: ‘We Hardly Make Chips Anymore Because of Philosophies Like They Have’ (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris tried to take a shot at Trump over China and manufacturing, specifically the production of electronic chips.

Trump hit back hard correcting the record.

Harris doesn’t have a leg to stand on in this issue. She and Biden have an awful record on manufacturing.

Devastating rebuttal from Trump during the First Presidential debate. Kamala Harris accuses Trump of selling ‘American chips’ to China. Trump responds that those were chips made in Taiwan, because Biden – Harris ruined American manufacturing:

Donald Trump: “We hardly make chips anymore because of philosophies like they have, and policies like they have.

I don’t say her because she has no policy. Everything she believed 3 years and 4 years ago is out the window.”

Watch below:

Trump was never a friend to China. Kamala’s running mate Tim Walz has a very questionable relationship with them, however.

