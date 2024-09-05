Trump Campaign Spox: Kamala Harris Rallygoers Freak Out After They’re Told They Can’t Leave Because Out-of-State Buses Were Delayed

Kamala Harris on Wednesday held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with two months until Election Day.

Harris had to bus in supporters… AGAIN.

Trump’s press secretary said a local New Hampshire radio host told her Kamala Harris is busing in people from Massachusetts to her New Hampshire rally.

According to Trump campaign advisor Steven Cheung, the Kamala Harris campaign told people at the rally that they couldn’t leave because the buses they used to cart supporters in were delayed.

Per Steven Cheung: “The Kamala Harris campaign has told people at the rally they can’t leave because the busses they used to bus people in from out of state are not operational for another 30 minutes.”

“The announcement just came over the speakers at the rally and the crowd, already waiting in line, cried, “NOOOOO!”” he said.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts were seen leaving the Harris campaign event.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 