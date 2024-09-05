Trump Campaign Spox: Kamala Harris Rallygoers Freak Out After They’re Told They Can’t Leave Because Out-of-State Buses Were Delayed

Kamala Harris on Wednesday held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with two months until Election Day.

Harris had to bus in supporters… AGAIN.

Trump’s press secretary said a local New Hampshire radio host told her Kamala Harris is busing in people from Massachusetts to her New Hampshire rally.

WOW! Just received this message from a local New Hampshire radio host Will the press covering Kamala's event today ask why she can't get any real New Hampshire residents to attend?! pic.twitter.com/CbPffkIc7U — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) September 4, 2024

According to Trump campaign advisor Steven Cheung, the Kamala Harris campaign told people at the rally that they couldn’t leave because the buses they used to cart supporters in were delayed.

Per Steven Cheung: “The Kamala Harris campaign has told people at the rally they can’t leave because the busses they used to bus people in from out of state are not operational for another 30 minutes.”

“The announcement just came over the speakers at the rally and the crowd, already waiting in line, cried, “NOOOOO!”” he said.

SCOOP: the @KamalaHarris campaign has told people at the rally they can’t leave because the busses they used to bus people in from out of state are not operational for another 30 minutes. The announcement just came over the speakers at the rally and the crowd, already waiting… — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 4, 2024

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts were seen leaving the Harris campaign event.

WATCH: