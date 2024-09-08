Trump Attorney Alina Habba-“The DOJ is Absolutely Interfering in The Election, This is not the First or Last Time We Will See It” (VIDEO)

Trump Attorney Alina Habba was on “Sunday Morning Futures” on FOX News earlier today with guest host Jason Chaffetz. Habba was asked to discuss topics including election integrity and the corruption of the DOJ in their election interference.

“I don’t know if I trust them, what about you?” Chaffetz asked Alina Habba referring to the DOJ.

“You are asking me if I trust the Department of Justice. I represent Donald Trump. There is nobody who has been more persecuted in the last three and a half years in an attempt to interfere in the election,” Habba said.

“But let’s talk about what they are doing, it’s so obvious,” Habba continued.

“Here we are, less than 60 days out of an election Jason, and guess what, a $10 million payment to some podcasters who had no idea from some ties allegedly to Russia is now going to try and make a spin on Russia backing Trump. Well, the last I heard Putin announced he was backing Kamala Harris and her, quote, ‘infectious laugh,'” Habba continued.

Watch:

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, guest host @jasoninthehouse spoke with Trump Campaign Senior Adviser @AlinaHabba on the Department of Justice charging two Russian state media employees with pushing propaganda and disinformation. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/zGXhGl2UpU — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) September 8, 2024

Trump attorney Alina Habba continued to discuss election integrity and discussed the importance of the RNC’s role in keeping the election more secure.

“What I worry is that this is a precursor by the Department of Justice to justify a degree of suppression on one end and pushing a narrative on the other end,” Chaffetz said.

“We have a serious problem in this country with trusting the DOJ, you are right, and the DOJ should not be interfering in elections, we’ve been saying that. President Trump has been saying that, and when he said it, they called him an insurrectionist,” Habba said.

“I’m so proud of Laura’s work and the RNC in really deploying people on the ground to get behind any election integrity that we do have left of this country. We have filed over a hundred suits since 2023,” Habba said.

“I assure you when Donald Trump gets in, he will clean it up and make sure that America is no longer afraid of the exact people that are supposed to protect us,” Habba continued.

Watch: