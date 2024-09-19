Trump Assassination Suspect Ryan Routh Smirks in Mugshot

The mugshot of Ryan Routh, who is the suspect in Trump’s second assassination attempt, was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

In the mugshot, released by the Sheriff’s Office Palm Beach County, Routh is seen smirking.

Fox News reported Routh’s arrest records further reveal he is an atheist and is married.

Arrest records also noted Routh was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the time of his arrest.

LOOK:

New mugshot release of attempted Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh. The sick freak is smiling. pic.twitter.com/2vftmYMFGp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 19, 2024

Per Fox News:

Currently, Routh is facing two federal gun charges.

Routh faces “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number” and will next appear in court on September 23 for a bond hearing.