MUST SEE: Trump Ally Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Kamala Harris After CNN’s Dana Bash Tries to Get Her with ‘Gotcha’ Question on President Trump’s Visit to Arlington National Cemetery With Gold Star Families (VIDEO)

Former Congresswoman and Trump ally Tulsi Gabbard went on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash on Sunday to discuss President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

President Trump visited Arlington Cemetery with Gold Star Families on the anniversary of the Kabul bombing that killed 13 US servicemembers.

Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021 led to the death of 13 US servicemembers and many more wounded.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the fake news media shamelessly attacked President Trump for honoring the Gold Star families.

Dana Bash tried to get Tulsi Gabbard with a ‘gotcha’ question but failed.

“The question is about the federal law and Arlington’s rules that prohibit partisan or political activities at National cemeteries…Do you believe that was appropriate?” Bash asked.

“I checked with the campaign on this question, and they have exchanges with the officials at Arlington Cemetery. They were approved to bring a camera there to document this historic and momentous day,” Gabbard responded.

“President Biden, and Harris I heard were invited by some of these family members. They not only didn’t come, they didn’t even respond to that invitation,” Gabbard continued.

Watch:

On @CNNSotu, former Democratic congresswoman @TulsiGabbard defends Trump’s controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/xof1PXn4jJ — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) September 1, 2024

While President Trump spent quality time with the Gold Star families and honoring the fallen service men and women, Kamala took to social media to criticize him while doing nothing of value herself.

The Gold Star families invited President Trump to Arlington Cemetery.

Kamala Harris went on an unhinged rant attacking Trump.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

Even the woke Army was critical of President Trump for honoring the Gold Star families. Under the Biden regime, it seems the leadership of the Army forgot who actually cares about them-President Trump.

Perhaps the greatest evidence of President Trump’s compassion is what the Gold Star Families had to say about President Trump’s kindness while contrasting it with Kamala’s indifference toward their families and the fallen soldiers.

Watch: