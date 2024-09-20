Trump Ad Channels Ronald Reagan and Asks Americans “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” (Video)

During the 1980 Presidential debate between Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, Reagan asked a question that would define his campaign and capture the struggles of everyday Americans under Carter’s failed leadership.

Reagan asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

After four disastrous years under the failed Biden-Harris administration, that simple question is as powerful as ever.

In a new ad, the Trump campaign channels Reagan and asks Americans who are paying more at the pump, the grocery store, the pharmacy, and, for many, have lost the opportunity to achieve an important part of the American Dream, owning a home, the very same question.

Narrator: Please welcome President Ronald Reagan, who has a few questions for you.

Ronald Reagan: All of you will go to the polls. You stand there in the polling place and make a decision. I think when you make that decision, it might be well if you would ask yourself, are you better off than you were four years ago?

Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the stores than it was four years ago?

Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago?

Is America as respected throughout the world as it was?

Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we’re as strong as we were four years ago?

If you don’t think that this course that we’ve been on for the last four years is what you would like to see us follow for the next four, then I could suggest another choice that you have.

Narrator: President Trump, he’ll make a’ll make America great again.

Watch:

“ARE YOU BETTER OFF THAN YOU WERE FOUR YEARS AGO?” pic.twitter.com/3PyvA4RNnx — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) September 20, 2024

Unfortunately, the answer from most Americans to Reagan’s question is a vehement no.