Triggered Weatherman Covers Camera as Man with Massive Trump Flag Runs in Background During Hurricane Broadcast

Screenshot: @lillie.vibes/Instagram

As Hurricane Francine made its powerful landfall along the southern Louisiana coast Wednesday evening, a live weather report took an unexpected political turn, leaving a Fox Weather reporter triggered.

The storm, a dangerous Category 2 when it crashed ashore in Terrebonne Parish, brought heavy winds, intense rain, and widespread power outages.

AP reported:

Hurricane Francine slammed into the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening as a dangerous Category 2 storm that knocked out electricity to more than 163,000 customers and threatened widespread flooding as it sent a potentially deadly storm surge rushing inland along the Gulf Coast.

Francine crashed ashore in Terrebonne Parish, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Morgan City, the National Hurricane Center announced at 4 p.m. CDT. Packing maximum sustained winds near 100 mph (155 kph), the hurricane then battered a fragile coastal region that hasn’t fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.

Power outages in Louisiana exceeded 163,000 hours after landfall, spread widely across southeast Louisiana. Hardest hit by the blackouts was Terrebonne Parish near where the storm’s center hit land, as well as neighboring St. Mary Parish that includes Morgan City.

The weatherman from Fox Weather was stationed in Morgan City to report on the hurricane’s impact.

But it was a man wielding a massive Trump flag running behind the weatherman during a live broadcast that stole the show.

Out of nowhere, a man in the background appeared, sprinting with a gigantic Trump flag flapping in the wind.

His bold display of political support in the middle of a natural disaster sparked immediate discomfort in the reporter, who hurriedly covered the camera.

WATCH:

