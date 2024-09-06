Triggered SOY BOY Gets ROASTED by Trump Supporter in Humiliating Street Fight | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Watch What Happens When a Triggered Leftist Attempts to Assault a Larger Trump Fan In Florida (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2:   BREAKING: Father of Apalachee High School Mass Shooter Arrested on MULTIPLE CHARGES, Including Second-Degree Murder

ARTICLE 3:  The Look on His Face Says It All – Reporter Trolls Tim Walz: “Any Reaction to Your Family Saying They’re Gonna Support Former President Trump?” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  ELECTION INTERFERENCE: DOJ Chief Caught Admitting in Undercover Footage That Trump Indictments Are Politically Motivated — Exposes Plot to Make Trump a ‘Convicted Felon’ and ‘Affect His Candidacy’

ARTICLE 5:  President Trump and His Lawyers Nuke E. Jean Carroll in Fiery Presser (VIDEO)

Elijah Shaffer

