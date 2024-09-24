Top Trump Official and Attorney Jeff Clark Discusses How the Biden Regime and Soulless Deep State Is Attacking Him from Every Angle (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia reported in an earlier post — If the Biden Regime can be summarized by a single word, it would be: injustice.

No presidential administration in the history of the United States ever observed such an egregious assault on civil liberties and the rule of law, especially constitutional due process and the presumption of innocence, than what is now occurring under Biden and his weaponized Department of Justice these past 3+ years. Donald Trump is, of course, the Political Hostage Numero Uno of the weaponized justice system – and his white martyrdom at the hand of a deeply subverted justice system in this country has galvanized his base and his countrymen to levels that surpass time since he first entered politics in 2015…

Respected Attorney Jeff Clark was serving as Acting United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice when he was summoned by President Trump to inquire into allegations of election fraud in the state of Georgia, among other places after the 2020 election.

Since that time, Clark has faced criminal charges for making honest inquiries into election fraud affecting the 2020 results, particularly in the Peach State, where the evidence overwhelmingly proves the election was riven with fraud, for which he was indicted, and forced to take a mugshot, alongside both Attorney John Eastman and President Trump, last year.

On Monday, Jeff Clark joined Mike Davis on The War Room to discuss the Deep State’s constant attacks on Clark from every angle.

Mike Davis: Welcome back. Jeffrey Clarke, as we all know, was a former top Justice Department official for President Trump. He worked at one of the top law firms in the world, a serious lawyer with serious credentials, and the Democrats put Jeff Clarke through the Ringer. And we’re going to talk about that, and we’re also going to talk about what should happen in a Trump 47 Justice Department to bring justice for this unprecedented welfare and election interference against President Trump, his top aid, Steven Bannon, who’s in prison right now, Peter DeVaro, who went to prison, his lawyers like Jeff Clark and John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and his January 6 supporters who were persecuted. Yes, persecuted as the Supreme Court correctly held in the Fischer decision in June, when the Supreme Court held that the Biden-Harris Justice Department illegally contoured it, politicized and weaponized a post-Enron of justice statute intended for corporate fraud to go after their political enemies. Jeff Clark: Well, thanks for having me, and I’m glad to follow Andrew Ferguson here, and good to be with the viceroy designate for the future Trump administration. Look, so what happened to me is, as you said, I was called on to present legal advice about the 2020 election and what to do about it, especially in the face of the fact that as has come out publicly, although there’s still much of the story that’s privileged, and President Trump has had his lawyer send me two letters, not just one, to take executive privilege and a host of other privileges, including some obscure ones that probably not many people know about, like law enforcement privilege, that they didn’t want to do any real investigations of the election. And I think that’s come out since then in Instead, former AG Barr was shutting down investigations. He shut down an investigation that the US attorney, Bill McSwane in Philadelphia, the Eastern district of Pennsylvania wanted to do. He shut down an investigation that US attorney in Florida wanted to do that involved Andrew Gillham and told that US attorney, Larry Keefe, that if he ever raised his head about trying to investigate those sorts of issues, he would be fired. And he also shut down an investigation investigation into the postal worker from New York who said that he was driving ballots to Pennsylvania that was being investigated by the Amistad Project and by Colonel Schafer. So there are probably other investigations that were shut down that were privileged that we didn’t even see. But there are just three quick examples. Look, I worked on a letter that was very modest in its design. It was basically keying off of the fact that there had been a an investigation done by Senator Liggan, a state senator in Georgia, of election irregularities and fraud, and concluded that there was pretty good evidence in those categories, took a lot of sworn testimony and live testimony. And the letter indicated that under the Electors Clause of the Constitution, the Georgia legislature could call itself in this special session to do more investigations of the election. So that’s it. They could do more investigations of the election. They didn’t want these investigations to take place, and they threw a hissy fit about it. And with only 17 days left to go before the inauguration of Joe Biden, they pitched all of this anonymously to the New York Times. And in a series of articles by Katie Benner, they postured that President Trump and I were engaged in a coup against the United States and the peaceful transition of power, which is about the dumbest idea I can imagine. But yet, MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times these stupid ideas get credence. So that’s the origin story of my time of troubles, Mike, such as it is. They didn’t want these investigations to take place, and they threw a hissy fit about it. And with only 17 days left to go before the inauguration of Joe Biden, they pitched all of this anonymously to the New York Times. And in a series of articles by Katie Benner, they postured that President Trump and I were engaged in a coup against the United States and the peaceful transition of power, which is about the dumbest idea I can imagine. But yet, MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times these stupid ideas get credence. So that’s the origin story of my time of troubles, Mike, such as it is.

Please listen to the entire interview. It is heartbreaking what several Trump supporters and administration officials have had to go through since Trump left office. This is like something you’d witness in a failed state somewhere. This is the Democrat Party.