Top Harris Surrogate Gina Raimondo Forced to Endure Brutal Lecture by CNBC Reporter on Harris’s Lack of Transparency and Avoiding Tough Interviews

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a top surrogate for Kamala Harris, found herself in the crosshairs of a frustrated Joe Kernen.

The veteran reporter bluntly called out Harris’s unprecedented lack of transparency and avoidance of tough interviews.

Raimondo initially attempted to defend Kamala, emphasizing Kamala’s “crystal clear” values and efforts to connect with the American people, particularly businesses.

“She’s reaching out to me, she’s reaching out to businesses,” Raimondo stated, hoping to steer the conversation towards Harris’s outreach to key economic stakeholders.

But Kernen was having none of it. He criticized Kamala’s 41-day stretch without any substantial press appearances, save for a single, heavily edited interview that failed to provide much clarity on her policies or intentions.

“She hasn’t talked to the press, Gina. I know you’re a surrogate, but the American people are frustrated. The media is frustrated with the amount of access anyone’s gotten to her for the past 41 days.”

“We’re finally going to have a debate tomorrow night because she sat down for one interview that was taped and then cut down.”

Kernen didn’t hold back in his assessment, calling Harris’s media strategy a “master class in avoiding any questions” and lambasting her for the heavy reliance on scripted teleprompter speeches and carefully curated interviews.

According to Kernen, Harris has done everything in her power to shield herself from real scrutiny, leaving Americans in the dark about her policies and vision for the future.

“Maybe it’s been made clear in dribs and drabs from her policymakers when it comes out in print or off a teleprompter at one of her scripted speeches. She’s been impossible to pin down on anything because she hasn’t given any access. The American people deserve it. Wouldn’t you agree?” he said.

After listening to Kernen’s lecture, Raimondo quietly conceded, “Yes,” in agreement that the American people deserved more transparency from Harris.

WATCH: