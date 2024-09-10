Tom Fitton: Call GOP Lawmakers and Tell Them – NO Government Funding Until the Republic Is Protected! – CALL 202-225-3121

by
Tom Fitton calls on grassroots activists to call Congress and demand noncitizens are NOT voting in the 2024 election.

Tom Fitton, the President of Judicial Watch, posted a video on Tuesday morning calling on all grassroots activists to

Tom Fitton: Hope you’re having a good holiday. Congress is out for six weeks. They won’t get back until September eighth. In the meantime, we faced a crisis with the Biden-Harris regime trying to jail Trump.

Aliens likely will able to vote without much pushback.

So they need to get back, deal with the government funding measure, and ensure that the government doesn’t get any money until the Republic is protected.

Call your members now at 202-225-3121.

It’s about time that Republican lawmakers quit making excuses and stand up and support their voters!

The Democrats are at war with America. It’s time to push back!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 