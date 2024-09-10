Tom Fitton: Call GOP Lawmakers and Tell Them – NO Government Funding Until the Republic Is Protected! – CALL 202-225-3121

Tom Fitton, the President of Judicial Watch, posted a video on Tuesday morning calling on all grassroots activists to

Tom Fitton: Hope you’re having a good holiday. Congress is out for six weeks. They won’t get back until September eighth. In the meantime, we faced a crisis with the Biden-Harris regime trying to jail Trump.

Aliens likely will able to vote without much pushback.

So they need to get back, deal with the government funding measure, and ensure that the government doesn’t get any money until the Republic is protected.

Call your members now at 202-225-3121.