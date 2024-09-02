Tim Walz Turns His Back and Walks Away as Reporter Asks About the Six Hostages Found Dead in Gaza (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz is deploying the Joe Biden tactic: Eat ice cream and avoid the press.

Tim Walz looked like a slob as he shuffled around the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday.

WATCH:

At the Minnesota State Fair: Tim Walz, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and a display of head sculptures made of butter … pic.twitter.com/uatZeCb5us — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 1, 2024

A reporter asked Tim Walz about the six hostages found dead in Gaza.

Six Israeli hostages – including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin – were found dead in Gaza.

“The army identified the others as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.” the AP reported.

All hostages were abducted from the music festival last October.

“Three of the six hostages found dead — including an Israeli-American — were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a cease-fire proposal discussed in July.” the AP reported.

“What’s your reaction to the 6 hostages being found dead in Gaza?” a reporter asked Tim Walz.

Tim Walz, ice cream in hand, pretended like he didn’t hear the question and walked away.

“Alright, thanks everybody,” Tim Walz said as he walked away.

WATCH:

“What’s your reaction to the six hostages being found in Gaza?” TIMOTHY WALZ: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/ESuNic3V5a — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2024

Walz is following the Biden playbook: Avoid the press during the election as the Democrat machine attacks Trump with hoaxes.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have only done one scripted, pre-recorded interview with CNN’s Dana Bash since Joe Biden was forced off the ballot in July.

They know the fix is in.