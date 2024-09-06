Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrat Senator Tina Smith’s Attempt to Troll J.D. Vance in Front of Bakery Backfires When Social Media Users Remind Them of a Brutal Fact

Tim Walz and Tina Smith pose in front of now-shuttered Daube’s Cakes. (Credit: Tina Smith X)

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz and his fan club have relentlessly trolled Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance for his supposedly awkward visit to a Georgia donut shop two weeks ago. Now, they want America to know how much Walz loves the high-fat, high-sugar pastries.

Vance, along with members of his team and Secret Service agents, visited a bakery in Valdosta, Georgia, back on August 22. One employee asked not to be on camera while President Trump’s running mate tried to converse and buy donuts.

Vance later said he “felt” terrible for the woman because she was “terrified.”

With Vance in mind, Walz made a campaign visit to Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania last Thursday. After being told about donuts in the shop, Walz made a quip mocking Vance.

“I have no problem picking out donuts,” Walz boasted to the shop’s manager.

Minnesota Democrat Senator Tina Smith responded on Wednesday by posting herself and Walz in front of Daube’s Cakes, a Rochester bakery in another attempt to troll Vance.

“Can confirm!” she wrote.

LOOK:

There’s just one major problem with this photo: Daube’s Bakery closed its doors for good in June 2020 at the height of COVID.

As governor, Walz implemented tyrannical lockdown policies, which caused children to suffer permanent learning loss while small businesses across the state shuttered their doors for good.

Thanks to Walz, Daube’s Bakery is no longer in existence, and X users reminded both Walz and Smith of this brutal fact.

Cullen Linebarger

