Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrat Senator Tina Smith’s Attempt to Troll J.D. Vance in Front of Bakery Backfires When Social Media Users Remind Them of a Brutal Fact

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz and his fan club have relentlessly trolled Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance for his supposedly awkward visit to a Georgia donut shop two weeks ago. Now, they want America to know how much Walz loves the high-fat, high-sugar pastries.

Vance, along with members of his team and Secret Service agents, visited a bakery in Valdosta, Georgia, back on August 22. One employee asked not to be on camera while President Trump’s running mate tried to converse and buy donuts.

Vance later said he “felt” terrible for the woman because she was “terrified.”

With Vance in mind, Walz made a campaign visit to Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania last Thursday. After being told about donuts in the shop, Walz made a quip mocking Vance.

“I have no problem picking out donuts,” Walz boasted to the shop’s manager.

Minnesota Democrat Senator Tina Smith responded on Wednesday by posting herself and Walz in front of Daube’s Cakes, a Rochester bakery in another attempt to troll Vance.

“Can confirm!” she wrote.

There’s just one major problem with this photo: Daube’s Bakery closed its doors for good in June 2020 at the height of COVID.

As governor, Walz implemented tyrannical lockdown policies, which caused children to suffer permanent learning loss while small businesses across the state shuttered their doors for good.

Thanks to Walz, Daube’s Bakery is no longer in existence, and X users reminded both Walz and Smith of this brutal fact.

It turns out the bakery that Sen. Tina Smith and Tim Walz are at in this photo, Daube’s Cakes, closed its doors for good after over 30 years in June 2020 due to Walz’ covid lockdowns https://t.co/6CoAfwXl89 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2024

Ah yes, another fine business killed in the @Tim_Walz mishandling of COVID. pic.twitter.com/l3po9S83zU — Jeff Miller (@WTF_MN) September 5, 2024

Harder to pick out donuts after your policies kill the shop, huh? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 5, 2024

That donut shop closed down due to the Covid shutdowns Walz enforced… LOL! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2024

Errr… Daubes Cakes (that you’re standing in front of) closed its doors in 2020 due to Gov. Walz’s COVID lockdowns. Awkward. For you. And Tampon Timmy. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) September 5, 2024