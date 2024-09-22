Tim Walz Accidentally Creates New Ad for the Trump Campaign: ‘We Can’t Afford Four More Years of This!’ (VIDEO)

Tim Walz just inadvertently created a new ad for the Trump campaign.

While speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Walz declared “We can’t afford four more years of this!”

Walz was apparently talking about guns and gun violence, but that really doesn’t matter because his words match perfectly with concerns about Harris, Walz, the Democrats, and what they have done to the economy with inflation.

Mediaite reports:

‘We Agree!’ Conservatives Roast Tim Walz Saying ‘We Can’t Afford Four More Years of This’ At PA Rally Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz was pilloried by many on the right Saturday after he declared at a rally in Pennsylvania that Americans could not afford “four more years” of the issues facing them — a comment that prompted many to point out who has been in the White House during that time. Walz was speaking at a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Saturday when he made the remarks. The candidate had been talking about guns and school shootings, attacking Donald Trump and JD Vance for trying to “make it about the Second Amendment.”

Take a look below. Seriously, the Trump campaign needs to put this into an ad immediately.

Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this!” pic.twitter.com/NVXBu4fSyT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 21, 2024

People on the right jumped on this, agreeing with Walz.

WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: "We can't afford four more years" of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Yes Tim Walz you are correct. We cannot afford four more years of this. https://t.co/LwaQh9MExw — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 21, 2024

Tim Walz: “We can’t afford 4 more years of this.” Dude is campaigning for Trump now? pic.twitter.com/qxtauCP9MT — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 21, 2024

When your opponent campaigns for you…… Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this!” We agree, Timmy! pic.twitter.com/xvkQY9uteM — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 21, 2024

It was nice of Walz to finally say something true.