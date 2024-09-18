This is Strange… UPDATE: Nassau County Police Commissioner Claims Person Detained “May Have Been Training a Bomb Detection Dog” Near Trump Rally

Earlier Wednesday it was reported explosives were found in a barrel near a Trump campaign event at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale New York.

Trump supporters are on edge following the second assassination attempt against Trump on Sunday and quickly spread the news of the bomb threat on X.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said law enforcement questioned a person who “may have been training a bomb detection dog” near Trump’s rally.

Police said the person detained was a civilian and NOT a member of law enforcement.

How was there an unknown man “training a bomb detection dog” near Trump’s rally? Does this make sense to anyone else? https://t.co/f4CzHg15hK — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 18, 2024

Revolver News’ Darren Beattie said this is a suspicious pattern in which there is some kind of ‘training exercise or drill’ which allows for plausible deniability.

If you look into historically suspicious events, you’ll see a pattern in which there is some kind of training exercise or drill whose subject matter almost exactly overlaps with the real life thing that allegedly happens This allows for plausible deniability when feds are… https://t.co/WQK7lq6qEh — Darren J. Beattie (@DarrenJBeattie) September 18, 2024

ABC News reported: