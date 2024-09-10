Third-World Takeover: Illegal Venezuelan ‘Tren De Aragua’ Gang Takes Over Hotel In El Paso, Texas, Turns it into a Violent Drug Den

The Venezuelan “Tren De Aragua” gang is now taking over a Texas hotel amid the rise in violent and disturbing illegal alien crimes currently plaguing the nation.

According to documents released on Monday, the El Paso County Attorney’s office has filed for a temporary injunction, a restraining order, as well as an original petition for abatement of a common nuisance against a hotel over allegations surrounding suspicions of criminal activity involving “Tren De Aragua” gang members.

The once prestigious hotel, built in 1903 and transformed into its current state in 1927, has seen a tragic decline. The current owner, Howard Yun, acquired the property in 2015 with promises of restoration.

However, despite initial efforts, the building has operated without a valid certificate of occupancy since 2018, violating city regulations.

More disturbing are the hundreds of police calls made to the hotel in two years, totaling over 693 incidents.

According to the lawsuit:

“A search of records reveals that a new certificate of occupancy has not been issued, and while Gateway has operated as a hotel for the past six years, it has done so without a valid certificate of occupancy and in violation of city requirements. For the last two years, there have been six hundred and ninety-three (693) calls for service to the hotel. The large volume of calls for service to a single business and State’s analysis of police reports show that the Gateway has habitual criminal activity that violates the CPRC, and additional crimes that contributes to the overall blight this business brings to downtown El Paso.”

The hotel has been linked to aggravated assaults, drug use, prostitution, and gang activity, including the infiltration of the notorious Tren De Aragua gang, which has used the property as a base of operations.

“A video showing the deplorable state of the inside of the building and the type of activity allowed inside of the business comes from an aggravated assault case. The video shows dozens of people “partying” on the 3rd floor of the hotel, drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively while children are present. The video also shows at least one gun being shot, another used to threaten, men holding knives and another man with a hatchet assaulting people and causing damage to the hotel in front of a security guard.”

Officials are seeking to shut down Gateway Hotel and hold its owner Howard Yun responsible for allegedly allowing the property to turn into a hotbed for criminal activities.

From the document:

“‘Exhibits 9 – Affidavit of Officer Samuel Medina and Exhibit 10 – Affidavit of Officer Dionicio M. Alvarez. The Officers’ observations are documented and counted in exhibit 4. In his affidavit, Officer Medina suspects prostitution from the hotel, and notes the ’continuous incidents of criminal activity’ has increased ‘with the introduction of the Tren De Aragua organization into the hotel.’ Exhibit 9. Similarly, Officer Alvarez points out that management does not attempt ‘to control the conduct of the guests and is negligently allowing gang activity to infiltrate the area.’ He also observes the general reputation of the Gateway for ‘allowing illegal activity (consuming drugs, gang activity, illegal dumping) and known not to make necessary changes to prevent the illegal activities’ and that ’This establishment will continue to threaten public safety if allowed to conduct ‘business as usual.’ Exhibit 10.”

Security footage from the hotel appears to shows illegal aliens partying in the trashed hallways of the hotel. At least one gunshot can be heard from the video and men can be seen holding weapons like knives and hatchets.

In late August, a shocking video of the Venezuelan gang taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, CO emerged, exposing the current administration’s criminal failure in securing our country’s border and protecting our communities.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Last week, the Dallas police confirmed that the gang had made its way into texas, and had already begun to wreak havoc in communities.

As these Venezuelan gangs continue to embed themselves deeper into American society, it serves as a stark reminder that our government has betrayed the American people by not only allowing, but encouraging the mass invasion of illegal aliens at the southern border.

The escalating violence in our cities, directly attributed to illegal aliens, underscores the disastrous consequences of Biden and Kamala’s open border policies. These policies have not only compromised the safety of our communities but have effectively weaponized alien criminals against law abiding citizens.

Armed gangs taking over properties and entering neighborhoods without a care for the law are a direct result of corrupt leadership that prioritizes illegal votes over public security. It is an unfortunate reality check that our leaders are actively working against the public who they are supposed to represent.

Read the lawsuit below obtained via KFOX14: