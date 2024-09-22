THERE’S HOPE: Democrat Voter Makes Powerful Case for Voting for President Trump Following Question from C-SPAN Host (AUDIO)

In a rare sight, a Democrat with commonsense emerged from the wild this morning on C-SPAN to outline precisely what the 2024 election is all about and make a powerful case for President Trump.

Before this moment, a female C-SPAN host was taking calls from viewers wanting to know which issue President Trump and Kamala Harris should discuss. Then, a surprising twist unfolded when she encountered a Democrat caller from Kansas and wanted to know his thoughts well.

The caller, identified by his first name Roger, said his issues were closed borders, less taxes, and more reasonable energy costs. He also noted this is a simple choice because both candidates have a history.

As TGP readers know, the last four years have been marked by open borders, higher taxes, and rising costs for working families. Under Trump, the opposite was true.

While he did not explicitly state that he was voting for Trump, he gave a very strong impression that this was his intention.

The Trump campaign took note of this moment and shared it on X with their followers.

HOST: Roger is on the line for Democrats. Good morning, Roger. ROGER: Yes, for my main issue: I’m going to close my eyes and vote for closed borders, less taxes, and more reasonable energy costs. If you close your eyes and vote that way, it’s a pretty simple choice because both candidates have a history. So you just vote on that and I don’t have to tell you who I am voting for.

If there are more Democrats thinking along the lines of Roger, there is hope for bringing our nation together after all. Right now, we are closer to a civil war than political peace.