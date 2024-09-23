TRAGIC: St. Louis Police Officer Securing Crash Site Is Killed by Illegal Alien with Prior Arrest for Assault and Driving While Intoxicated

by
18 year police veteran Officer David Lee, the father of two children, was killed on Interstate 70 in St. Louis on Sunday morning.

Officer David Lee was killed Sunday morning around 8:30 AM after he stopped to assist a motorist on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis.

The St. Louis police officer was hit by a 24-year-old illegal alien with a prior arrest for assault and driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Officer Lee was an 18-year veteran and the father of two children.

According to reports Officer Lee was behind his vehicle looking in the trunk for traffic cones when the 24-year-old struck his vehicle from behind. The driver may have been intoxicated.

Obviously, the illegal alien was not supposed to be in the country but thanks to Democrats and Border Czar Kamala Harris we continue to witness more and more tragedies like this one.

KMOV has the full report.

Local KSDK posted a video report on the tragic news.

Hat Tip Ed

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 