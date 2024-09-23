TRAGIC: St. Louis Police Officer Securing Crash Site Is Killed by Illegal Alien with Prior Arrest for Assault and Driving While Intoxicated

Officer David Lee was killed Sunday morning around 8:30 AM after he stopped to assist a motorist on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis.

The St. Louis police officer was hit by a 24-year-old illegal alien with a prior arrest for assault and driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Officer Lee was an 18-year veteran and the father of two children.

According to reports Officer Lee was behind his vehicle looking in the trunk for traffic cones when the 24-year-old struck his vehicle from behind. The driver may have been intoxicated.

Obviously, the illegal alien was not supposed to be in the country but thanks to Democrats and Border Czar Kamala Harris we continue to witness more and more tragedies like this one.

KMOV has the full report.

Local KSDK posted a video report on the tragic news.

Hat Tip Ed